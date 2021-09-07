https://www.oann.com/u-s-has-identified-a-small-number-of-americans-in-mazar-i-sharif-blinken/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-has-identified-a-small-number-of-americans-in-mazar-i-sharif-blinken



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks following talks on the situation in Afghanistan, at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

September 7, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday Washington has identified a “relatively” small number of Americans seeking to depart from Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif.

Blinken, who was speaking with his Qatari counterpart in a joint press conference in Doha, said that the challenge with the evacuation charter flights is that some Afghans seeking to leave do not have appropriate documents.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

