http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AcXutv7DdKE/u-s-working-with-taliban-on-flying-remaining-americans-out-of-afghanistan-11631011085

Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

Photo: olivier douliery/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...