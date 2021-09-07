https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-passports-for-canada-even-if-conservatives-win-what-the-hell-is-going-on/

Who are Free Canadians supposed to vote for when both sides want Passports

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Erin O’Toole, promised a federal proof-of-vaccine system if his party gets elected, which means that those who support civil liberties are going to be left with few options.

Prime Minister Trudeau made a similar pledge and NDP’s criticized the current PM for not having already implemented a federal vaccine passport system.

In a stop on his campaign trail in British Columbia, O’Toole revealed his party’s pandemic-related plans, including a national proof-of-vaccine system, arguing that Canadians would need it for travel.

Trudeau, in his reelection campaign a few weeks ago, promised a $1 billion COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination fund to assist provinces in developing and implementing their own systems. The Liberal PM said the fund would help provinces that wanted to implement a vaccine certification system but were wary because of the costs involved.

