https://www.theblaze.com/news/chuck-schumer-afghanistan-americans-left

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) falsely claimed that all Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have already left the Taliban-controlled nation.

Schumer made the claims while he spoke to a WSYR-TV reporter at the New York State Fair on Tuesday.

“At the moment actually, I’m still focused on trying to get some of those brave Afghans out,” said Schumer.

“The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out, have come out, praise God,” he claimed.

“But there are a lot of Afghans who have risked their lives for our soldiers and others,” he continued. “Many got out, some didn’t, and I’m still working on trying to get some of them out.”

Schumer’s claim directly contradicts the State Department who has said that they estimated between 100 and 200 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are still in the country.

A spokesperson for Schumer told Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post that he had misspoke.

“He misspoke and regrets the confusion his comments have caused,” said the spokesperson.

“He intended to say, as he has been saying, that the U.S. will get everyone out that wants to get out,” they added. “And he will keep working with the Biden Administration to help everyone who wants to get out.”

More than a hundred Americans are reportedly waiting at an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif while the State Department negotiates their release with the Taliban. Several planes chartered through the efforts of a charity organized by BlazeTV founder Glenn Beck are awaiting the outcome of negotiations to fly those Americans and other Afghans out of the nation.

Only four Americans, a mother and her three children, have been confirmed to have used the overland route to escape Afghanistan. On Monday, one of the organizers of that mission accused the State Department of trying to take the credit for the rescue that rightfully belongs to

Here’s the video of Schumer making the false claim:







State Fair hosts Senator Chuck Schumer



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

