Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

Conducting mass vaccination campaigns on a background of high infection rates generates optimal conditions for breeding even more infectious Sars-CoV-2 variants.

The combination of massive, spike-directed immune pressure combined with high infectious pressure rapidly allows these variants to reproduce more effectively and outcompete previously circulating variants.

Mass vaccination, therefore, promotes viral evolution towards more infectious variants.

