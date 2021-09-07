https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/wapo-president-biden-using-storms-to-project-his-political-calling-cards-of-competence-and-compassion/

After the debacle in Afghanistan which left hundreds of Americans in the hands of the Taliban, President Joe Biden needs something to pump those approval numbers back up. The Washington Post thinks Hurricane Ida might be just the thing, as Biden can use the storm to project competence and compassion.

“Ask President Bush how it went for Katrina. Disasters can bite, so they’re not risk-free.” My look at Biden using storms to try to project his political calling cards — competence and compassion. https://t.co/FRJtVRk5mp — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) September 7, 2021

I don’t believe Biden’s calling cards are “competence and compassion.” https://t.co/ad7kHvfiKv — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 7, 2021

Biden went on vacation while power was out still in Louisiana. https://t.co/BU0lI0L5Zo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2021

I mean he went on vacation when half of Louisiana’s power was still out — Dr. Randingo (@BigHonkingRandy) September 7, 2021

He’s never been even somewhat competent. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) September 7, 2021

How about incoherent and incompetent? — Telle (@Telle2Me) September 7, 2021

“competence and compassion” – wow. You can say this after Kabul? After abandoning Americans? After Afghans falling off of planes? After a pregnant Afghan cop was murdered? Just wow. — HoldenCaulfield (@MCS49452993) September 7, 2021

Ask the Americans he left behind in Afghanistan about the President’s competence and compassion. — Steve Jones (@ColonelRebel87) September 7, 2021

The Americans and Afghan allies abandoned to the Taliban in Afghanistan would agree – competence and compassion, Biden’s calling cards. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) September 7, 2021

Tell those he left in Afghanistan about his compassion. — Papa Ice (@Papaice1950) September 7, 2021

Anyone still claiming Joe Biden is competent or compassionate after his first 7 1/2 months in office(and especially the last few weeks) is either insane or well compensated by the DNC. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 8, 2021

It’s amazing you get paid for such low-grade work. Your analysis is shallow at best — bah (@hwriteandrevise) September 7, 2021

Exactly how long had you been in a coma before waking up and tweeting this? — byrns (@itbyrns) September 7, 2021

Did Ron Klain write this? — Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) September 7, 2021

Uhhhh no pic.twitter.com/jakSzlpC1R — Don’t Take The Bait (@this_burner_) September 7, 2021

Competence? The man is literally dripping in ineptitude and blunders. — Braedon Saunders (@braedonsaunders) September 7, 2021

You’re a propagandist. Do you not have any shame about what you do? — Brandon Last (@BrandonLast9) September 7, 2021

Your water bucket has a hole in it. — Don’t Have One 🇺🇸 (@JeffChanceUSA) September 7, 2021

Lick that boot some more — Dirk Niblick (@Dirk_Niblick) September 7, 2021

If you were a non-biased analyst you would admit these are NOT his calling cards. And you wonder why journalists are held in such terrible regard. — CronyCap Buzzkiller is now Misery Indexed (@jdftgadsden) September 7, 2021

More proof our mainstream media is garbage. — Strategerationator (@Capt_B_Moister) September 7, 2021

Biden is a disaster every time he opens his mouth. What the hell is wrong with you? — Drakken (@Drakken25849076) September 7, 2021

Nice ratio — IHazABeard (@haz_beard) September 8, 2021

Since when during his entire tenure in politics has Biden’s calling card been “competence”?

