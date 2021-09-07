https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/wapo-president-biden-using-storms-to-project-his-political-calling-cards-of-competence-and-compassion/

After the debacle in Afghanistan which left hundreds of Americans in the hands of the Taliban, President Joe Biden needs something to pump those approval numbers back up. The Washington Post thinks Hurricane Ida might be just the thing, as Biden can use the storm to project competence and compassion.

Since when during his entire tenure in politics has Biden’s calling card been “competence”?

