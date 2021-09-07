https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-sen-lindsey-graham-says-us-will-re-invade-afghanistan-fight-terror/

Sen. Lindsey Graham shocked a reporter by asserting that the United States will be reinvading Afghanistan to continue the war on terror.

Speaking to the BBC, Graham — who was anti-withdrawal — said that the Taliban has a view that is “out of sync with modern times.”

“Whether you like Trump or not, whether you believe it’s Trump’s fault or Biden’s fault, here’s where we’re at as a world: The Taliban are not reformed, they’re not new,” Graham said. “They have a view of the world out of sync with modern times. They’re going to impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”

Graham went on to assert, in no uncertain terms, that the US will be going back to Afghanistan.

“But most importantly, they’re going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mid East writ large and attack us because of our way of life,” he continued. “We will be going back into Afghanistan as we went back into Iraq and Syria.”

“Hang on,” host Stephen Sackur interrupted. “You seriously think the United States will once again, in the foreseeable future, put troops back into Afghanistan?”

The senator replied that “we’ll have to.”

“We’ll have to. We’ll have to. Because the threat will be so large,” Graham said. “It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior.”

