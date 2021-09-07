https://www.theblaze.com/news/ollege-founded-by-methodists-promotes-lbgtq-mural

The president of Emory University — an Atlanta college founded by Methodists — promoted an LGBTQ mural recently painted on the wall of a residence hall for freshmen students.

What are the details?

A video showing the mural was on President Greg Fenves’ Instagram page under a “Move-In” subheading as of Tuesday morning.

The stairwell mural depicts five protesters adorned with some colors from the LGBTQ rainbow flag holding signs that read, “The Kiss,” “Pride,” and “We’re here! We’re queer! Get used to it!”

Image source: Instagram video screenshot via @gregfenves, composite

Another mural seen in the video depicts Democratic political activist Stacey Abrams, who failed in her bid to become Georgia governor in 2018 but afterward was credited with helping flip the state blue during the 2020 election — and also in a special January 2021 election that tipped the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

In addition, one of Abrams’ groups — the New Georgia Project — came under investigation last year for “repeatedly and aggressively” seeking to register “ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters” before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

Next to Abrams in the mural is an image of John Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime Democratic congressman from Georgia who died last year at the age of 80.

Also in the mural is an image of a person who appears to be Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Image source: Instagram video screenshot via @gregfenves

Both murals were painted in Emory’s Alabama Hall, a dormitory for first-year students, Campus Reform reported, adding that they were installed prior to students moving in for the fall semester.

The outlet added that Emory University itself shared images of the murals on its Instagram story.

Anything else?

Emory’s website indicates that while Methodists founded the school in 1836, it has “grown into a place where people of all different faiths and degrees of devotion come together.” Indeed, the featured image on Emory’s “Religious & Spiritual Life” page shows the Dalai Lama greeting a crowd of smiling faces.

Campus Reform said Emory hasn’t responded to its inquiry regarding whether the university paid to have the murals created; the outlet added that the school also did not respond to a request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

