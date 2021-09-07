https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/what-bias-twitter-cant-keep-anthony-fauci-from-trending-but-they-can-keep-the-real-reason-why-from-the-public-screenshots/

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress. Not that there was any doubt about that before, but thanks to The Intercept’s investigation, there can be absolutely no doubt whatsoever.

This should lead every news program. https://t.co/de5Xa8Lm7X — EEE(d) (@EEElverhoy) September 7, 2021

It absolutely should. And it should definitely be a top Twitter trending topic.

Oh, it is? Well, that’s good. Let’s head on over and take a look:

I suspect this is not why Fauci is trending pic.twitter.com/7zYtSXL4c5 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 7, 2021

We suspect your suspicions can be confirmed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Sen. Rand Paul about U.S.-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He didn’t just lie, but he lied under oath.

And this — this? — is what Twitter is attributing his ubiquity today to?

Some hospitals in the United States are growing close to reaching full capacity as Covid-19 continues to spread, and soon officials could be making choices about who gets an ICU bed, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. https://t.co/EhJFBIYDf5 — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2021

Anthony Fauci’s warnings about rationed care are certainly newsworthy, but they shouldn’t even be on the radar today. And they’re not on the radar today. And Twitter knows that and hopes you’re too stupid to care.

In case you didn’t already know that Twitter has an agenda, there’s your proof right there, on an effing silver platter.

Twitter makes this mistake a lot, and that mistake always ends up pointing in the same political direction. — Justin Fowich (M#: 17) (@JFowich) September 7, 2021

