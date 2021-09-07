https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/what-bias-twitter-cant-keep-anthony-fauci-from-trending-but-they-can-keep-the-real-reason-why-from-the-public-screenshots/

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress. Not that there was any doubt about that before, but thanks to The Intercept’s investigation, there can be absolutely no doubt whatsoever.

It absolutely should. And it should definitely be a top Twitter trending topic.

Oh, it is? Well, that’s good. Let’s head on over and take a look:

We suspect your suspicions can be confirmed.

Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Sen. Rand Paul about U.S.-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He didn’t just lie, but he lied under oath. 

And this — this? — is what Twitter is attributing his ubiquity today to?

Anthony Fauci’s warnings about rationed care are certainly newsworthy, but they shouldn’t even be on the radar today. And they’re not on the radar today. And Twitter knows that and hopes you’re too stupid to care.

In case you didn’t already know that Twitter has an agenda, there’s your proof right there, on an effing silver platter.

