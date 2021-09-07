https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/whats-the-problem-cnn-seems-awfully-nervous-and-upset-about-texas-gov-greg-abbott-signing-election-integrity-bill-into-law/

Dear God. Did you hear what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just did? Because CNN heard about it and they seem pretty out-of-breath over it:

Dear God. Texas is a waking nightmare:

Oh, the humanity!

CNN is clearly terrified by this development … aren’t you?

Maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Let’s look again:

You know, come to think of it, we’re not really seeing what’s so scary about the voting law. Could it be that CNN is just fearmongering?

That’s exactly what it could be. That’s exactly what it is.

Election integrity is a good thing, CNN.

Right? “Voting restrictions bill” sounds a lot scarier than “election integrity bill,” but reality’s not scary. Join us in reality, CNN, won’t you?

Do you want fair elections, CNN, or don’t you?

Heh. Baby steps.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...