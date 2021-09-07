https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/why-wont-they-just-admit-that-the-shots-are-a-failure/

How many variations of this story have you seen since Joe Biden has been in office: A young, relatively healthy person is dying in the hospital, after getting vaccinated against COVID. Sometimes they’re dying from COVID itself, or sometimes from nasty range of side effects that the shots carry. That person’s last words are something along the lines of, “Gosh, I sure am glad I got vaccinated. If I had it to do all over again, I’d still get the shot even though I’m about to die from it. I just wish that more people would have gotten vaccinated, too.”

I’ll bet I’ve seen 150 variations of that same story since about April of this year.

Apart from the fact that many of these stories are probably fake, they do reveal something that is true, which no one in charge seems to want to say out loud: These shots are a failure.

Here are snapshots from a variety of recent news stories about the epic failure of these shots.

WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia covered Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) press conference on COVID the other day. During the briefing, Gov. Justice stated the following:

“Over the last eight weeks, health officials have seen a […]