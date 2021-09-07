https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/leave-americans-behind-angry-protesters-heckle-joe-biden-new-jersey-video/

Joe Biden traveled to New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ida.

Biden was called out by angry bystanders as he walked over to his motorcade.

“You leave Americans behind!” a man shouted referring to Biden’s decision to leave Americans stranded in Afghanistan. “We should leave you behind!”

But Joe Biden totally got 81 million votes.

