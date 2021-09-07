https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/leave-americans-behind-angry-protesters-heckle-joe-biden-new-jersey-video/
Joe Biden traveled to New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ida.
Biden was called out by angry bystanders as he walked over to his motorcade.
Advertisement – story continues below
“You leave Americans behind!” a man shouted referring to Biden’s decision to leave Americans stranded in Afghanistan. “We should leave you behind!”
But Joe Biden totally got 81 million votes.
TRENDING: “Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab
VIDEO: