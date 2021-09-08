https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/173000-missing-votes-in-maricopa-country/
Liz Harris on War Room this morning
This is not related to the Maricopa forensic audit conducted by Cyber Ninjas
Here’s a shorter highlight…
Liz Harris is discussing the results of their independent canvass. She says that 34% of the people they interviewed – who were on record as having not voted – said they actually DID vote.
That means that 1 in 3 voters had their votes “lost”. pic.twitter.com/7Y26AAdWdF
