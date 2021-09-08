https://truthbasedmedia.com/2021/09/07/650000-injuries-reported-after-covid-vaccines-as-biden-fda-spar-over-boosters/

Data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 27, 2021, a total of 650,077 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 13,911 deaths — an increase of 284 over the number of deaths reported the previous week.

There were 85,971 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 1,505 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” filed in VAERS, 514,270 adverse events, including 6,296 deaths and 39,947 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 27, 2021.

Of the 6,296 U.S. deaths reported as of Aug. 27, 13% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 18% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 32% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 366.5 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Aug. 27. This includes: 208 million doses of Pfizer, 145 million doses of Moderna and 14 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The data come directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent reported deaths include a 15-year-old boy (VAERS I.D. 1498080) who previously had COVID, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in May 2021 and died four days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on June 18, when he collapsed on the soccer field and went into ventricular tachycardia; and a 13-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1505250) who died after suffering a heart condition after receiving her first dose of Pfizer.

This week’s total U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to Aug. 27, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

Two top FDA officials resign amid White House booster controversy

As The Defender reported Sept. 1, two of the FDA’s top vaccine officials announced they will leave the agency this fall, raising questions about the Biden administration and the way it sidelined the agency.

According to an email sent Aug. 31 by Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, to staff members, Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s vaccines office, will quit at the end of October, and her deputy, Dr. Philip Krause, will leave in November.

Gruber and Krause were upset about the Biden administration’s recent announcement that adults should get a COVID booster eight months after they received a second shot, people familiar with the decision told The New York Times.

Neither believed there was enough data to justify offering booster shots yet, the sources said, and both viewed the announcement, amplified by Biden, as pressure on the FDA to quickly authorize them.

U.S. health regulators also said there isn’t enough data to recommend boosters for the general population, yet the White House has moved forward with its plan to offer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna by the week of Sept. 20 — even though that plan requires authorization from the FDA and CDC first.

FDA advisory committee to hold meeting on COVID vaccine boosters, days before White House scheduled the roll-out to begin

The FDA announced its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold a virtual advisory meeting Sept. 17, to discuss Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID application for boosters — just days before the shots are to become available to the general population.

The committee’s director, Dr. Peter Marks, said “a transparent, thorough and objective review of the data by the FDA is critical so that the medical community and the public continue to have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The FDA plans to livestream the meeting on the agency’s YouTube channel. The meeting also will be webcast from the FDA website.

Moments before the FDA released the announcement, Moderna said it had submitted an application to offer booster doses of its COVID vaccine, CNN reported.

According to CDC data, 955,000 Americans have already received additional vaccine doses, though it’s unclear how many of those were technically authorized.

CDC endorses full approval for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine

An advisory panel to the CDC last week unanimously endorsed the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID vaccine for people 16 years and older, and the CDC immediately adopted the committee’s recommendation.

The endorsement by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices came after the FDA on Aug. 23 granted full approval to Pfizer’s “mRNA vaccine, which is being marketed as Comirnaty.

The CDC statement made no mention of the Comirnaty brand, but referred to Pfizer-BioNTech’s “licensed” vaccine — even though the FDA approval was limited specifically to the drugmaker’s Comirnaty vaccine.

UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy children 12 to 15 years old

Britain’s vaccine advisers said they would not recommend vaccination of healthy 12- to 15-year-olds against COVID, preferring a precautionary approach due to the potential for vaccinated teens to develop heart inflammation, Reuters reported.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also said children were at such a low risk from the virus that vaccines would offer only a marginal benefit.

The British government said it would consult medical advisers to look at other factors before making a final decision. The UK’s four chief medical officers have been asked to consider the wider impact on schools and society.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation did advise widening the existing vaccine program to include an extra 200,000 teenagers with specific underlying conditions, including chronic heart, lung and liver conditions that put those teens at much higher risk of COVID than healthy children.

More than 100 Ontario youth sent to hospital for vaccine-related heart problems

A report released last week by Public Health Ontario showed the incidence of heart inflammation following mRNA vaccination was significantly more prevalent in young people.

As of Aug. 7, there were 106 incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis in people under the age of 25 in Ontario — slightly more than half of the total of all such incidents. Thirty-one cases occurred in the 12- to 17-year age group and 75 cases in 18- to 24-year-olds. Eighty percent of all cases were in males.

According to the report, the rate of heart inflammation was higher following the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, particularly for those receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose of the series, regardless of the product used for the first dose.

Public Health Ontario added the reporting rate for heart inflammation in those 18 to 24 was seven times higher with Moderna than with Pfizer. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for use in 12- to 17-year-olds in Ontario.

Largest observational study shows natural immunity is better than vaccine-induced immunity

According to a new study comparing natural immunity gained through previous SARS-CoV-2 infection to vaccine-induced immunity afforded by the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, people with natural immunity had longer lasting and stronger protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization from the Delta variant.

The study, published Aug. 25 on medRxiv, is the largest observational study to date and used data from Israel –– one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world.

Researchers examined medical records of 673,676 Israelis 16 years and older — charting their infections, symptoms and hospitalizations between June 1 and Aug. 14, when the Delta variant predominated in Israel.

The study found in two analyses that people who had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 but were vaccinated in January and February were six to 13 times more likely to experience breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to unvaccinated people who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Researchers also found a significantly increased risk of asymptomatic disease in those who had been vaccinated.

Woman experiences rapid onset of rare brain disease after second Pfizer shot, dies within three months

Cheryl Cohen (VAERS ID 1535217), a healthy 64-year-old woman from Florida, died three months after her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine from sudden-onset Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare, degenerative and fatal brain disorder she developed soon after she was vaccinated.

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Gianni Cohen said her mother experienced her first episode indicating something was neurologically wrong with her 11 days after her second Pfizer dose. Her initial symptoms included severe headaches, mass confusion and brain fog.

After being hospitalized for 10 days, Cohen returned home where her symptoms progressed and her condition rapidly deteriorated. On June 19, Cohen was hospitalized again for a severe headache, after which she was diagnosed with CJD. She died July 22.

Cohen’s medical team said the onset of CJD could be tied to the COVID vaccine. Dr. Andrea Folds, one of the internal medicine physicians from Aventura Hospital who oversaw Cohen’s case, wrote a case report. The report, submitted Sept. 2 to American College of Physicians Journal, is awaiting approval for publication.

WHO says it’s monitoring a new COVID variant called “MU”

The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring a new COVID variant called “mu,” which the agency says has mutations that have the potential to evade immunity provided by a previous COVID infection or vaccination, CNBC reported.

Mu — known by scientists as B.1.621 — was added to the WHO’s list of variants “of interest” on Aug. 30, the international health organization said in its weekly COVID epidemiological report published late Tuesday.

The variant contains genetic mutations that indicate natural immunity, current vaccines or monoclonal antibody treatments may not work as well against it as they do against the original ancestral virus, the WHO said.

The mu strain needs further study to confirm whether it will prove to be more contagious, more deadly, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

183 days and counting, CDC ignores The Defender’s inquiries

According to the CDC website, “the CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.”

On March 8, The Defender contacted the CDC with a written list of questions about reported deaths and injuries related to COVID vaccines. We have made repeated attempts, by phone and email, to obtain a response to our questions.

Despite multiple phone and email communications with many people at the CDC, and despite being told that our request was in the system and that someone would respond, we have not yet received answers to any of the questions we submitted. It has been 183 days since we sent our first email to the CDC requesting information.

Find the best curated and aggregated conservative news at

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

