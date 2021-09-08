https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/08/a-leading-medical-ethicist-says-jimmy-kimmels-call-to-prioritize-icu-beds-for-the-vaccinated-will-unfairly-harm-low-income-people-and-people-of-color/

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joined Ruth Marcus and other libs and called for ICU beds to go to vaccinated people in front of those who haven’t gotten the shot:

Jimmy Kimmel says unvaccinated people shouldn’t get ICU beds in his return to his late-night showhttps://t.co/g6VHJ8OOhd — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 8, 2021

From Fox News:

“Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed,” the host continued. “That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. ‘Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.’”

We’ll point this out again, but, this just isn’t how triage is done in a hospital when it’s necessary. From that Dallas Morning News article that started all this a few weeks ago when they reported that an advisory group in Texas had begun discussing how they would handle this situation:

Did anyone read the article about Texas hospitals and denying unvaccinated patients care? Seems like a big nothing-burger. https://t.co/3ULhZzhC7B pic.twitter.com/GkoujoXMvC — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 20, 2021

But, more importantly, Kimmel and others are leaving out the part where it isn’t just their political opponents who would be harmed by this move. From the Dallas Morning News article:

Yet a leading medical ethicist who studies how COVID-19 affects communities says he worries that adding vaccination status to the triage of patients will unfairly harm low-income people and people of color. These groups are historically disadvantaged when it comes to obtaining proper medical care.

And:

Dr. Harald Schmidt, a professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, has studied gaps in medical treatments of COVID-19 patients by race, ethnicity and income. He said this new North Texas policy is troublesome, especially the part in the memo that allows for exemptions for non-vaccinated patients because of reasons “beyond the patient’s control.” That excludes the vulnerable poor and people of color, he says. Those groups have received poorer health care, in general, than richer, white communities. They also suffer from lower vaccination rates due to a variety of factors such as lack of transportation and distrust of medical authorities.

We get that they think this is an easy joke — like “horse dewormer” — but they really need to smarten up.

***

Related:

WaPo’s Ruth Marcus doesn’t think her argument that ‘the irresponsibly unvaccinated should go to the back of the health care line’ makes the slope ‘unduly slippery’ https://t.co/ea5Zd7BxKk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

