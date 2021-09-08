http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Og9swKkBO2U/

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler says the United States must give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, claiming such a policy “would benefit” working class Americans across the nation.

During an event at the White House on Wednesday, Shuler and President Joe Biden touted House and Senate Democrats’ plan to slip amnesty for illegal aliens into a $3.5 trillion so-called infrastructure package.

Shuler said:

Every working person in every state would benefit in some way, child care tax credits, the first ever federal paid family and medical leave benefit, a long overdue path to citizenship, infrastructure investments, apprenticeship programs, American made industries, American supply chains made with good union jobs. That is the Biden-Harris vision for America’s future. [Emphasis added].

In August, Senate Democrats unveiled a budget resolution framework which includes spending about $107 million in taxpayer money to flood the U.S. labor market with millions of newly legalized illegal aliens.

The language of the framework is vague, asking the Judiciary Committee members to give “lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants.” Those who would qualify for such an amnesty remain unclear.

With Shuler’s endorsement of the amnesty, the AFL-CIO — meant to represent the interests of union workers — joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, Koch brothers network, tech corporations, and former President George W. Bush, among others, in lobbying for the legalization of millions of illegal aliens to compete against America’s working and middle class for U.S. jobs.

A flooded labor market from mass legal and illegal immigration to the U.S. has had a devastating impact on the nation’s working and middle class while redistributing wealth to the highest earners. In creating an economy that tilts in favor of employers, the economic model helped keep wages stagnant for decades.

Between 1979 to 2013, wage growth for the bottom 90 percent of Americans grew just 15 percent. Meanwhile, wage growth for the top one percent of Americans was nearly 140 percent higher.

Researchers have found that a flooded labor market can easily diminish job opportunities and wages for Americans.

One particular study by the Center for Immigration Studies’ Steven Camarota revealed that for every one percent increase in the immigrant portion of an American workers’ occupation, their weekly wages are cut by perhaps 0.5 percent. This means the average native-born American worker today has his weekly wages reduced by potentially 8.75 percent as more than 17 percent of the workforce is foreign-born.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has repeatedly found that amnesty for illegal aliens would be a net fiscal drain for American taxpayers while driving down U.S. wages.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

