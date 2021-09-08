https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/09/mosque-refugee-stabbed-7-people-new-zealand-daniel-greenfield/

Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism.

After an ISIS terrorist went on a stabbing spree in a New Zealand shopping mall, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the attack had nothing to do with Islam.

And some supermarkets have taken knives off their shelves.

The Jihad may have nothing to do with Islam, but it has a great deal to do with sharp objects.

After a mosque shooting a few years ago, Ardern’s leftist government banned most guns. Now some supermarkets and stores are banning knives and even scissors because the best way to stop Islamic terrorism is to make sure that no one is able to cut open an envelope.

But it’s easier to ban scissors than to address the real problem.

“What happened today was despicable. It was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person,” Ardern insisted.

Jacinda Ardern was under the impression that the ‘I’ in ISIS stands for ‘Individual’, not ‘Islamic’.

The individual of no particular faith, Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, had been living in a mosque before heading to an Auckland shopping mall, shouting, “Allahu Akbar”, and stabbing seven people. One of those people is a 77-year-old man. Another is a 29-year-old woman.

Mohamed, a Sri Lankan student named after the prophet of Islam, who received refugee status in New Zealand, spent much of his time in the country plotting to kill Kiwis for Allah.

At his trial, he had warned, “You guys put me in prison cause I’m a Muslim and you don’t like my religion, that makes you an enemy. Allah says you will be punished.”

Since Mohamed’s burning desire to kill non-Muslims had nothing to do with Islam, he was sent to live in the El-Bilal mosque to cure him of his Jihadist ways. Instead, Mohamed took a train from the mosque to the supermarket and began trying to kill as many non-Muslims as he could.

The refugee had publicly supported ISIS since at least 2016. Or three years after he received refugee status. He did everything but take out an ad in the paper promising to kill the locals.

Five years ago, he told a fellow mosque worshiper that he would randomly stab a bunch of people in New Zealand. During his first arrest, the police found weapons and ISIS materials, but he got off with probation and under New Zealand’s liberal pro-crime laws, a name suppression order was issued so no one could possibly know that he had been charged with anything.

At his trial, Mohammed had claimed that he was interested in the Islamic State established by Mohammed, his namesake, the founder of Islam, and that he was collecting ISIS hymns for religious reasons.

Including one which declared, “We will drink from the blood of the unbelievers (non-Muslims).”

The authorities once again tried to deport Mohamed, who insisted that he was a refugee who couldn’t be deported because the Sri Lankans might be mean to him. “I’m very afraid of returning to Sri Lanka because I’m afraid of authorities there,” Mohamed had whined.

At this point it should have been very obvious that the authorities in Sri Lanka, assuming that they harbored any ill will for Mohamed, would have had very good reason to do so.

Not only was Mohamed not deported, at least until police bullets deported him from the precincts of the LynnMall and to whichever suburb of hell can best accommodate him, but as a refugee, his name couldn’t be released even after he had gone on a stabbing spree for Allah.

The lives of ISIS refugees count for much more than the locals who get stabbed by them.

Western elites cheered when Ardern responded to a mosque shooting by banning guns. Now she can try to ban knives and scissors. Though Mohamed proved that wouldn’t work.

The day after Mohamed was released after his previous arrest, he went out and bought a hunting knife. The police raided his place and found an ISIS instructional video about how to kill non-Muslims by cutting their throats.

Once again he was released.

After years of trying and failing to deport Mohamed, he finally carried out the Jihadist attack that he had been loudly broadcasting that he would commit for 5 years.

The mall stabbing spree was the least surprising and most telegraphed terror attack ever.

After the previous mosque shooting, Ardern had issued the Christchurch Call to Action which demanded massive internet censorship and the suppression of defined extremists.

The Christchurch Call to Action didn’t stay in New Zealand. A variety of governments adopted it.

While the Trump administration rejected its dangerous and unconstitutional measures, the Biden administration threw the Bill of Rights out the window and climbed on board. As I warned earlier this year, Big Tech had turned the Christchurch Call into a No Fly List for the internet.

Ardern’s censorship call was being used to censor Americans and millions around the world.

After Mohamed’s stabbing spree, will there be an Auckland Call to Action? Or will Jacinda Ardern build her plaster pedestal a little higher by demanding a scissors ban?

While Ardern was taking her victory lap over her mosque shooting response, her system failed to stop Mohamed. No matter how much Mohamed indulged in terror plots and praise for ISIS, despite the fact that he was a refugee who clearly hated his new country, no one could stop him.

Or rather they chose not to.

While Ardern’s censorship net spread around the world, New Zealand’s broken system was censoring the identity of a career Jihadist plotter so that neighbors of the El-Bilal mosque in Glen Eden couldn’t even know that they were at risk or have any idea whom to watch out for.

An Auckland Call to Action ought to begin with the right of governments to deport Jihadists no matter how much they whine about political and religious persecution in their own homelands.

Instead of censoring a terror plotter’s name, it ought to broadcast it around the world.

And it ought to toss out once and for all the familiar excuses (Mohamed’s family is predictably blaming mental illness) and treat Jihadist beliefs seriously rather than as a reaction to a failure to integrate, financial problems, mental instability, marijuana use, or any other pretexts.

Mohamed believed in killing non-Muslims. He retained that belief for 5 years after repeated police investigations, arrests, and raids, until he finally died trying to kill non-Muslims for Allah.

Instead of repeating the same old lies, e.g. “an individual, not a faith, not a culture”, we ought to recognize that Mohamed, like his Taliban counterparts, was a serious and committed member of a religious community who was willing to dedicate his life to the triumph of his beliefs.

Westerners who underestimated the Taliban fail to take Jihadis like Mohamed seriously for the same reason. They’re not pity cases, they’re sworn enemies. When we refuse to understand that, we end up watching the fall of Kabul or mass stabbings in a local mall on television.

Until the day comes when we’re not watching it on television, but catching the real thing live.

New Zealand and the rest of the world deserve an Auckland Call to Action that sweeps away Ardern’s nonsensical myths, and deals with the hard reality of the Jihad against civilization.

