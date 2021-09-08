https://nypost.com/2021/09/08/alarming-footage-shows-cold-blooded-murder-on-nyc-street/

Shocking surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the moment a man was fatally shot in an early morning ambush on a Queens street this week.

The footage shows a lone suspect pump a bullet into the head of Jermaine Dixon, 47, as the victim was entering his car that was parked on South Conduit Avenue near 132nd Street in South Ozone Park at about 8 a.m. Monday.

Moments leading up to the murder were also captured on video, offering clues into the suspect who appeared to be feigning car troubles as way to keep cover.

Investigators are also looking into the possibility the suspect was impersonating a Hasidic man, sources said.

The suspect had parked a white Nissan sedan across from Dixon’s vehicle and at one point, the car’s hood, trunk and driver’s side door were all ajar, the video shows.

As Dixon came into view, the suspect momentarily ducked under the front hood before launching the attack when the victim turned to open his car door, according to the footage.

The suspect then ran across the street and at point-blank range fatally shot Dixon.

Immediately after getting shot, Dixon’s body went limp and he slumped into the driver’s seat while his killer retreated back to his car and sped away.

As of Wednesday night, the suspect remained on the loose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

