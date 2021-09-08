https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/video-butthurt-aoc-cries-about-texas-gov-abbot

During a Tuesday media briefing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) responded to a question of why he would sign a bill that forced rape victims to carry their rapist’s baby to full term.

“Rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out, arresting them, and prosecuting and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) later called Abbott’s comment’s “ignorant.”

“I’m sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks’ pregnant means two weeks’ late for your period. And two weeks’ late on your period for any person — any person with a menstrual cycle — can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes or for really no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks,” AOC said.

In this clip, Steven Crowder fired back at AOC’s take on Biology 101 and set the record straight about who can menstruate and who can biologically conceive a pregnancy.

Watch the clip for more from Crowder. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

