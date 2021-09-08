https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/09/08/aoc-tries-to-further-explain-wacky-menstruating-people-comment-and-i-have-thoughts-n440005
About The Author
Related Posts
Ron DeSantis Responds to Joe Biden's Quip and There Is Nothing Left but Hair-Plugs, Teeth, and Eyeballs
August 6, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy