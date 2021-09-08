https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/09/08/aoc-trips-over-her-own-woke-ism-in-interview-demonstrating-the-absurdity-of-the-modern-left-n439767
About The Author
Related Posts
Dem Megadonor Ed Buck Convicted on 2 Counts of Murder, 7 Counts of Narcotics Distribution
July 27, 2021
FreedomFest 2021
June 29, 2021
Journalist Tweets What She's Seen in D.C. Since Mask Mandate in Clear Warning Sign for Democrats
August 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy