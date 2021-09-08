https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/09/08/aocs-woke-biology-101-lesson-i-do-know-that-hes-not-familiar-with-a-menstruating-persons-body-n414416

Who exactly needs a quick refresher in Biology 101 here anyway? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered her version of a lesson in biology on CNN Tuesday night. She criticized Governor Abbott for signing the Texas fetal heartbeat law. She’s not the first to do so but her argument against the bill turned into a personal attack on the governor. Along the way, she found herself tangled up in her own woke language.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abbott signed the election integrity law, delivering the final humiliating defeat to the runaway Democrat state legislators. With the national media’s attention on the heartbeat bill, it was not surprising that Abbott was asked about that bill. AOC took Abbott’s support of the bill and tried to paint him as a person of “deep ignorance” of abortion while she beclowned herself. She criticizes the time limit for abortion at six weeks.

“He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance … and it’s not just ignorance, it’s ignorance that’s hurting people across this country,” the New York Democrat told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.” Ocasio-Cortez called the governor’s comments a “disgusting” defense of a law centered on “controlling people who are not cisgender men.” “I’m sorry we have to break down Biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period. And two weeks late on your period for any person — any person with a menstrual cycle — can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes or for really no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks,” she said.

Any person with a menstrual cycle? AOC went from using the word woman (the horror!) to female and then landed on the word person when speaking about menstruation. Obviously, this is her idea of being inclusive and sensitive to the transgender community but, come on. Trans women don’t menstruate. By conflating the physical realities of biological women and men, she erases biological women. Why can’t she follow the science? She criticized Abbott in a personal way instead of sticking with the bill.

‘I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,’ said Ocasio-Cortez.

Abbott has been married to his wife Cecilia for 40 years. They have a daughter. I’m pretty sure the monthly cycle of pre-menopausal women is not something foreign to him.

AOC also criticized the lack of exceptions for rape and incest. There is an exception for medical emergencies, like protecting the life of the mother. A reporter asked why a victim of rape or incest should be forced to give birth. Abbott replied, ‘It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion, so for one it doesn’t provide that. That said, however, let’s make something very clear – rape is a crime, and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.’ Pro-abortion critics quickly twisted his response to mean Abbott promised to eliminate rape in Texas.

In her interview, Ocasio-Cortez slammed Abbott’s vow to ‘eliminate all rapists,’ saying ‘the majority of people who are raped and who are sexually assaulted are assaulted by someone that they know.’ The congresswoman said that many rape victims ‘don’t want to report a family friend to a police precinct let alone in the immediate aftermath of the trauma of a sexual assault.’ Ocasio-Cortez said that the new Texas law was the product of ‘rape culture and misogynistic culture.’

Her little Biology 101 riff was mocked on social media, as it should have been. There is no reason not to mock her or any other woman or man who tries to rationalize abortion with woke philosophy, all in the name of not offending anyone. Basic human anatomy apparently offends the Party of Science.

HAHAHAHA. AOC just tripped over the lingo for a “menstruating woman” with on CNN. Jumped from woman to female to person. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 8, 2021

AOC refers to WOMEN as “menstruating people” in this clip over and over. And in the next breath she apologizes for having to “break down Biology 101 on national television” for Gov. Greg Abbott. The #TexasAbortionBan makes @AOC furious. But I love it.https://t.co/UXyqEJTgm9 — @FairlyImportant (@fairlyimportant) September 8, 2021

