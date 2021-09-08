https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/asked-if-president-bidens-covid-plan-will-affect-peoples-day-to-day-lives-jen-psaki-says-it-depends-on-if-youre-vaccinated/

It was delayed until Thursday, but President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech laying out his plan to get COVID-19 under control; after all, he promised last October that he was going to shut down the virus, not the country. We’re old enough to remember his last plan, which was to have people wear masks for just 100 days after his inauguration. “We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives” within the first 100 days of his presidency, he tweeted in December.

Biden’s new plan apparently has six prongs, and asked if it will affect people’s day-to-day lives, Jen Psaki said “it depends on if you’re vaccinated or not.”

Tomorrow, Biden will announce a six-pronged plan to get COVID under control. CBS’ @weijia asks whether any of these steps will affect people’s “day-to-day lives.” WH @PressSec Jen Psaki, smiling: “It depends on if you’re vaccinated or not.” pic.twitter.com/fOsQr2PRug — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

Here we go. https://t.co/lRrq22lyJA — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) September 8, 2021

Bring it on — Ephesians 6:12 (@BranchFloridian) September 8, 2021

Come at me, bro. — Jason Rickman (@jasonlrickman) September 8, 2021

Gross. Message to all of you “just doing your job” to enforce this: segregation and taking away people’s rights will not be overlooked or easily forgiven. — Heather Everdeen 🟩 🌋🔥🌎✨ (@HeatherEvrdeen) September 8, 2021

Little fucking ominous — EF (@EdgarJFriendly) September 8, 2021

It’s a one prong plan and it’s called tyranny. — MetsMan7186 (@man7186) September 8, 2021

What’s with @PressSec malevolent smirk at the end? — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) September 8, 2021

Because she is evil and can’t wait to segregate society. — ScoggyDoogan (@ScoggyDoogan) September 8, 2021

Great. Now the US is following Australia’s lead. Speaking from experience…don’t let it happen — gbh (@coax_k) September 8, 2021

I can’t believe this is America. What a joke. — Meghan Athey (@Keggs719) September 8, 2021

Yeah that’s not creepy at all I’m sure this will be just the thing to boost Biden’s plummeting poll numbers — Dr. Anomie ن (@PlenumTriune) September 8, 2021

She said with a condescending smirk… pic.twitter.com/pZLy5GXWIh — Outside Dan (@DanMcmartin) September 8, 2021

@JoeBiden’s pointless “6 point plan” will only affect your day-to-day life if you let it. #DoNotComply — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) September 8, 2021

They can try it, but it won’t fly. This dumpster fire of an administration is now dead in the water. Especially with all thats gone on since our pull out from Afghanistan, no cares what the government or Fauci has to say. I say eat shit — Zipf’s Law™ (@miusoka) September 8, 2021

Time for people to rise up against this tyranny. It is almost like Biden wants there to be an actual insurrection. — The Mesh Masker (@masksdontworkGA) September 8, 2021

I’m elated that @TheDemocrats are stupid enough to anchor their political future to the losing issues of fear, vax mandates, and totalitarian control. ‘22 will be an absolutely glorious election. Buh bye @SpeakerPelosi — TheLoneRanger (@AloneOnTheRange) September 8, 2021

We won’t comply – your administration is illegitimate. Bring. It. On. — ALM (@semptyrannis) September 8, 2021

So, vaccine passports?

