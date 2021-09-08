https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/asked-if-president-bidens-covid-plan-will-affect-peoples-day-to-day-lives-jen-psaki-says-it-depends-on-if-youre-vaccinated/

It was delayed until Thursday, but President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech laying out his plan to get COVID-19 under control; after all, he promised last October that he was going to shut down the virus, not the country. We’re old enough to remember his last plan, which was to have people wear masks for just 100 days after his inauguration. “We’re going to contain the virus and get back to our lives” within the first 100 days of his presidency, he tweeted in December.

Biden’s new plan apparently has six prongs, and asked if it will affect people’s day-to-day lives, Jen Psaki said “it depends on if you’re vaccinated or not.”

So, vaccine passports?

