A memorial in California honoring the 13 service members killed at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan has been vandalized.

The memorial in Riverside featured 13 American flags and a Marine Corps flag attached to an overpass fence above the 91 Freeway.

The Riverside Police Department posted a statement and photo of the damage on Facebook.

“Recently after the deaths of our 13 United States Service Members killed in Afghanistan, 13 American Flags and 1 Marine Corp flag were placed on the fence to the Ivy Street overpass to the 91 Freeway in Riverside as a memorial. Sometime yesterday, an observant citizen noticed the flags appeared to be damaged and it was reported to the police, the Riverside Police Department’s statement said.

The department said that they do not have a suspect description at this time, “but it’s obvious the flags were intentionally damaged. If you have any information as to who vandalized these flags placed on this freeway overpass to honor the 13 Fallen Service Members, please contact our Property Crimes Unit at (951) 353-7955.”

The damaged flags have been turned over to Boy Scout Troop 703 for proper retirement.

