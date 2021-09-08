https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/ben-shapiro-and-donald-trump-make-the-white-supremacy-pyramid-in-googles-anti-racism-initiative/

Usually, when anti-critical race theory crusader Christopher Rufo posts one of his threads about a company’s “diversity” training, he says, “This will shock you.” He doesn’t say that this time, which is fine, because it doesn’t shock us anymore, and most of these anti-racism initiatives use all the same PowerPoint slides and cite the usual suspects such as Ibram X. Kendi and Nicole Hannah-Jones. Google’s anti-racism initiative is no different than all the rest: participants start out by filling out “identity maps” of their race, gender, etc., and then place themselves on a hierarchy of oppression.

SCOOP: Google has launched an “antiracism” initiative claiming that America is a “system of white supremacy” and that all Americans are “raised to be racist”—including Ben Shapiro, who is depicted as a layer of the “white supremacy pyramid,” culminating in “genocide.” Thread.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

In a module called “Allyship in Action,” Google trained employees to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, and then rank themselves on a hierarchy of “power [and] privilege,” then “manage [their] reactions” through “cry[ing]” and “accessing [their] ‘happy place.'” pic.twitter.com/LUtzbzenr2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

The slides provided by the Lapido Group include a Wheel of Power/Privilege with such attributes as gender, skin color, sexuality, body size, and education so you can see if you’re part of a marginalized group in the “Oppression Olympics.”

In a video, guest lecturer Ibram Kendi claimed that all Americans, including children as young as 3 months old, are racist: “To be raised in the United States, is to be raised to be racist, and to be raised to be racist is to be raised to almost be addicted to racist ideas.” pic.twitter.com/3TyF49mhXi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Denial of racism is proof that a person is racist. “For me, the heartbeat of racism is denial and the sound of that denial is ‘I’m not racist,'” Kendi told Google employees. “It’s a critically important step for Americans to no longer be in denial about their own racism.” pic.twitter.com/60Fi1FYJJV — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Kendi said that “the heartbeat of racism is denial” when Sen. Tim Scott said that America is not a racist nation.

In another video, guest lecturer Nikole Hannah-Jones claimed that she created the 1619 Project to verify her “lifelong theory” that everything in the modern-day United States can be traced back to slavery: “If you name anything in America, I can relate it back to slavery.” pic.twitter.com/yeV2DpVxHY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Jones claimed that “the first Africans being sold [in 1619] is more foundational to the American story” than “the Pilgrims landing at Plymouth Rock.” “If you’re white in this country,” she said, “you are the beneficiary of a 350-year system of white supremacy.” pic.twitter.com/w9TezVOVGb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

A Google DEI Lead created an internal document called “Anti-racism resources,” containing readings and racial-consciousness exercises. One graphic claims that “colorblindness,” “Columbus Day,” “weaponized whiteness,” and “Make America Great Again” are “covert white supremacy.” pic.twitter.com/kLIc5JZu8U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

“Make America Great Again” being considered socially acceptable white supremacy was in a similar pyramid used by the U.S. Army as part of its “Operation Inclusion.” (Note to President Biden: “You’re so articulate” is covert white supremacy.)

Another graphic, titled “The White Supremacy Pyramid,” advances the idea that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is a foundation of “white supremacy” and that Donald Trump is moving society on a path toward “mass murder” and “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/9s81yC1Cxd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Ben Shapiro barely made the White Supremacy Pyramid, landing right above “All Lives Matter” but two levels below Donald Trump.

In 2015, Google quietly ditched its corporate motto, “Don’t Be Evil.” Maybe the company, which has now become the world’s library, should revisit that decision. Read the full story in City Journal:https://t.co/F38dr4VYFc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

Do the woke tech bros realize the irony that they are obsessing over power differentials while having all the power? — Christopher Young (@chris5977) September 8, 2021

they’re doing it to deflect attention away from themselves. — Jinora (@0xJinora) September 8, 2021

It’s time for 75 million real & alive Americans to file a class action lawsuit. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 8, 2021

This is an educational blitzkrieg. Full power, full speed ahead. — Chuglas (@SirStromheart) September 8, 2021

Duck Duck Go. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 8, 2021

We’re talking about the same Ben Shapiro right? pic.twitter.com/rlzZzGrecI — Chris Solus (@ChrisSolus) September 8, 2021

Yeah all this bs can take a long walk off a short cliff. These suits pointing fingers need a wake up call. — 🐺babayaga🐺 (@wolvesandshade) September 8, 2021

I thought “opression olympics” was a derogatory term to mock them but they actually embrace it — aby (@aby42859981) September 8, 2021

It’s all good, the far left has no influence on how I raise my children, to just be a damn good person and enjoy life. — Clay More (@ClayMoreM18A2) September 8, 2021

As we said, we’re not shocked anymore because we’ve seen it all before, from corporations to school districts to the U.S. military and government.

Related:

Carol Roth would like American Express to answer a capitalism question after report about the company’s woke initiative https://t.co/mNubkHDiNC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

