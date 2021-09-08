https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-administration-worried-taliban-isnt-diverse-enough?utm_campaign=64487
About The Author
Related Posts
AZ Attorney General To Maricopa: Give Up Election Information Or Lose $700 Million In State Funding
August 26, 2021
Psaki Doubles Down on Defense of Big Tech Censorship
July 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy