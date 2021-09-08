https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-approval-40-percent-new-poll-starts-losing-democrat-support/

Joe Biden’s approval rating has crashed through the forty percent barrier in a new YouGov/Economist poll that has Biden now at 39 percent approval. Biden has been in freefall for the past month in the wake of his self-induced debacle in Afghanistan and the spread of the Delta variant that has belied Biden’s campaign promise to crush the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, who had already lost independents, is now losing support from Democrats–going from support of well over 90 percent to the mid-70s.

The American people are turning their backs on Joe Biden after he repeatedly turned his back on them.

Numbers posted by Ryan Girdusky:

“YouGov/Economist, first poll that has Biden’s approval under 40%. (approve/disapprove)

Overall: 39/50

Men: 36/53

Women: 42/46

White men no degree: 28/61

White women w/ degree: 53/42

Black: 65/26 (Typo, actually 55/26)

Hispanic: 41/36

Registered Voters: 43/53

Dems: 77/15

GOP: 9/89

Indie: 35/56

The poll of 1500 U.S. adult citizens was taken September 4-7 and covered a lot of issues. Biden is given across the board negative views on Afghanistan, terrorism, the pandemic and the economy.

This article will be updated as more results are reviewed. Link to poll results here. The Biden approval question is number 77 found on page 225.

Biden approval/disapproval percentage on issues:

Economy: 41/47

National Security: 39/47

Taxes and Government Spending: 34/50

Biden Cares About People Like You: 42/51 (a lot: 22, some 20, not much 14, doesn’t care at all 37.)

Biden Strong or Weak Leader: Strong: 40. Weak: 60 (rounded)

Is Biden Honest and Trustworthy: Yes: 38. No: 44.

Confidence in Biden Ability to Wisely Handle an International Crisis: Confident: 34. Uneasy: 50.

Biden Sincerity: Says What He Believes: 35. Says What He Thinks People Want to Hear: 46.

Will Biden Be Able to Bring the Country Together: Yes: 17. No: 57.

Are You Optimistic or Pessimistic About the Next Few Years with Joe Biden as President: Optimistic: 35. Pessimistic: 45.

The poll asked if Biden was legitimately elected. (Question 103, page 283.)

Overall Yes/No: 61/39.

