Joe Biden was out pushing the typical liberal BS on Tuesday.

During his speech in Queens, Joe Biden claimed his plan will mean future hurricanes will not cause a dollar in damages.

What complete BS.

You have to be a complete idiot to buy this crap.

Joe Biden: When I talk about building back better I mean you can’t build to what it was before this last storm. You gotta build better so if the storm occurred again, there would be no damage.

What nonsense.

