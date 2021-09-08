https://therightscoop.com/biden-admin-responds-to-skyrocketing-grocery-prices-with-absurd-claim/

The Biden administration responded to skyrocketing grocery prices today by making an absurd claim to excuse it:

The Biden Admin’s @BrianDeeseNEC on skyrocketing grocery prices: “If you take out” beef, pork & poultry, the “price increases are more in line with a historical norms” pic.twitter.com/yaaot03BdR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

If you take out beef, pork and poultry, the “price increases are more in line with a historical norms.”

In other words, if you take out the entire meat section of the store, this really isn’t that big a deal, right?





I’m sure that’s going to make families struggling to pay higher grocery bills feel a lot better. Geez.

Here are some of the responses mocking Deese’s excuse making:

“If you don’t count the Taliban and stranding Americans, Afghanistan was a huge success.” — Razor (@hale_razor) September 8, 2021

“Well Bob, if you take away all the food people eat you’ll notice there’s not much change from historical norms” https://t.co/7YojecqnZT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2021

This reminds me of the time the WH tried to tout saving $0.16 on a BBQ. This time apparently, we have to omit all meat from our grocery list, and then maybe we won’t notice the price increases as much. https://t.co/A1gk6jVZ6z — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) September 8, 2021

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play? https://t.co/bIieCPZSoR — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

