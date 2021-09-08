https://therightscoop.com/biden-admin-responds-to-skyrocketing-grocery-prices-with-absurd-claim/

The Biden administration responded to skyrocketing grocery prices today by making an absurd claim to excuse it:

If you take out beef, pork and poultry, the “price increases are more in line with a historical norms.”

In other words, if you take out the entire meat section of the store, this really isn’t that big a deal, right?


I’m sure that’s going to make families struggling to pay higher grocery bills feel a lot better. Geez.

Here are some of the responses mocking Deese’s excuse making:

