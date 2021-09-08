https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-vows-to-make-sure-all-our-electricity-is-zero-emissions-by-the-year-2020/

President Biden confused countless Americans this week when he told a crowd that the United States will move to “make sure all our electricity is zero emissions” by the year 2020.

“We are determined we are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050, by 2020 make sure all our electricity is zero emissions. We’re going to be able to do these things, but we’ve got to move!” said Biden.

“We’ve got to move! We’ve got to move the rest of the world. It’s not just the United States of America,” he added.

Joe Biden vows to “make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions…” by 2020? pic.twitter.com/IidKHfa4rt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 7, 2021

Biden’s comments come as a series of new polls show Americans quickly souring on his administration.

“President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 43 percent amid the fallout of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Thursday,” writes NPR.

The new statistic is a six point decrease from a poll conducted in August.

“Thirty-six percent of independents approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. Meanwhile, 85 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job handling, compared to 13 percent who disapprove,” adds the outlet.

Watch the President’s comments above.

