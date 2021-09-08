https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/571375-biden-white-house-moves-to-oust-trump-appointees-to-advisory-boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia USDA to provide 0M in COVID-19 relief for farm and food workers MORE appointed them at the end of his term.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Congress’ September laundry list grows Biden expected to campaign for Newsom in California next week Government should not be the information police MORE confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for Trump appointees to resign from the advisory boards for the Air Force Academy, West Point and the Naval Academy, positions that come with multiyear terms and typically span across administrations.

Trump, in his final weeks in office, stocked the advisory boards with loyalists such as former counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump administration trade rep endorses JD Vance in Ohio Senate race Trump’s last national security adviser endorses JD Vance in Ohio Senate race McCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report MORE, former press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerDeSantis to hold Newsmax town hall Biden’s poor TV ratings against Trump is exactly what this administration wants Overnight Health Care: CDC director calls on Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid surge in cases | Regeneron says antibody therapy prevents COVID-19 infections MORE, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiTrump super PAC promoting Susan Wright ahead of Texas House runoff Pentagon chief to restore advisory panels after purge of Trump loyalists Trump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski MORE and former budget director Russell Vought.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president’s objective is what any president’s objective is, which is to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values,” Psaki said. “And so yes that was an ask that was made.”

“I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to service on these boards, but the president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration,” she continued. “They are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration.”

Vought, who was appointed to the Naval Academy advisory board, tweeted a letter he received Wednesday from Cathy Russell Cathy RussellMORE, the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, asking him to resign or have his position terminated later in the day.

“No,” Vought responded in a tweet. “It’s a three year term.”

Conway, who was one of Trump’s most visible aides throughout his presidency and was appointed to the Air Force Academy advisory board, wrote in response to the White House’s request that efforts to remove numerous Trump appointees were “petty and political, if not personal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not resigning, but you should,” Conway wrote.

Meaghan Mobbs, a Trump appointee to the West Point board and an Afghanistan veteran, tweeted that every individual previously tapped for that board was asked to resign, a move she called “unconscionable and not all in the spirit by which this Administration promised to govern.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The wave of resignation requests is the latest effort from the Biden administration to purge itself of Trump officials, even from positions that are largely advisory.

Biden’s Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinOvernight Defense & National Security — Blinken heads to the hot seat Blinken to appear at House hearing on Afghanistan next week The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to tour Ida’s northeast wrath; AG warns Texas on abortion law MORE, in early February ousted hundreds of members from the Pentagon’s advisory committees, removing last-minute appointees by the Trump administration who included Lewandowski and former campaign adviser David Bossie.

Updated at 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

