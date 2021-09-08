https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/bidens-cdc-tightened-mask-guidelines-threats-teachers-union/

Why is a teachers union telling Biden’s CDC what to do?

The Biden Administration tightened mask guidelines after threats from a very powerful teachers union, emails show.

Emails obtained by Fox News show a teachers union threatened Biden White House officials after the CDC announced vaccinated people don’t need to wear face masks anymore.

Joe Biden and the CDC on May 13 came out with a “vaxxed or masked” campaign.

The prominent teachers union was furious over the new mask guidance because there was no way to differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

One day after the CDC’s new “vaxxed or mask” guidance, emails started flying between the teachers union and Biden White House officials.

Two days later on May 15 the CDC updated its mask guidance for schools: Everyone should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Fox News reported:

The Biden administration tightened its masking guidance after a prominent teachers union threatened White House officials with publicly releasing harsh criticism, internal emails show. The National Education Association sent a draft statement to White House officials that included harsh criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking guidance, the emails show. But the teachers union ultimately published a version with a much softer tone, and the CDC clarified its guidance to indicate that everyone should be masked in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The new emails show further coordination between the White House and teachers unions just months after reports highlighted the extent the unions had influenced the administration’s messaging on school reopenings. The watchdog group Americans for Public Trust obtained the emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and provided them to Fox News. One day later, on May 14, Erika Dinkel-Smith, the White House director of labor engagement, said she stopped the NEA from releasing a critical statement that had called for immediate clarification. “Would you know when Dr. Wolensky would be able to call NEA-Pres. Becky Pringle?” Dinkel-Smith wrote in the email. “They’ve gotten significant incoming and are getting targeted for a response from the media. I’ve gotten them to hold on their statement calling for clarification.” That same day, Dinkel-Smith received the NEA’s draft statement, allowing them to weigh in on it. “We appreciate the developing nature of the science and its implications for guidance, but releasing the guidance without accompanying school-related updates creates confusion and fuels the internal politicization of this basic health and safety issue,” the draft statement read. “CDC has consistently said, and studies support, that mitigation measures, including to protect the most vulnerable, remain necessary in schools and institutions of higher education – particularly because no elementary or middle school students, and few high school students, have been vaccinated.” “This will also make it hard for school boards and leaders of institutions of higher education to do the right thing by maintaining mitigation measures,” it continued. “We need CDC clarification right away.”

Click here to read all the emails obtained by Fox News.

Earlier this year, AFT union boss Randi Weingarten admitted that Joe Biden’s CDC asked them for language on school reopening guidance.

