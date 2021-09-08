https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/09/08/bidens-handlers-want-you-to-cough-up-6-4-billion-to-resettle-94000-afghans-in-the-u-s-n1477014

Old Joe Biden’s handlers have asked Congress for $30 billion, which means that you better brace yourselves for significant tax increases in the near future. According to NBC News, $23.6 billion of this is slated to go to deal with the devastation from Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters; the other $6.4 billion, meanwhile, is to cover the expenses of resettling 94,000 Afghans in the United States. And really, now, what could possibly go wrong?

NBC explained that “the U.S. anticipates bringing 64,000 Afghans to the U.S. by the end of this month and 30,000 over the next 12 months, the official said. Of the funding for the refugees, $2.4 billion will go to pay for the Defense Department’s operations overseas where the Afghans are being held and processed. An additional $1.7 billion will go to the Department of Health and Human Services to provide funding and resources to the Afghans to help them set up a new home in the U.S.”

This U.S. taxpayer money would also “go to support transportation costs between overseas processing sites and the United States, security screenings, humanitarian assistance, public health screenings and vaccinations. The administration official said Afghans ‘will receive similar benefits to refugees.’ After 12 months in the U.S., the Afghans will be eligible to apply to become LPRs — lawful permanent residents — and receive so-called ‘green cards.’”

And of course all of the applicants will get those green cards no matter what they have done, up to and including slitting the throat of a woman for committing the crime of having a job, as an Afghan migrant did a few days ago in Germany. What are Western authorities going to do — deport them back to Afghanistan? With the Taliban reaching new lows in human rights abuses practically every day, there is zero chance of that. The Afghan evacuees are here to stay.

While this may thrill naïve multiculturalists and Catholic bishops, there are good reasons to temper our enthusiasm about all this. Let’s assume, although we don’t really have any good reason to do so in light of the Biden administration’s refusal to admit the reality of the global Islamic jihad, that the security screenings this $6.4 billion will pay for are completely, one-hundred-percent effective. Does that mean that the people who will soon be our neighbors will have no trouble whatsoever adjusting to American society?

Consider, for example, the fact that according to a Pew Research Center survey in 2013 (and there is no reason to think anything has changed since then), 73% of Afghans believe that Islamic law, Sharia, is not devised by human beings, but is the perfect and unalterable law of Allah. There are plenty of people in America now who believe that, but fully 99% of the Afghans surveyed stated that they believed Sharia should be the law of the land. Might any of them be among Biden’s handlers’ 94,000 evacuees? Might they have difficulty accepting a secular republic in which the government derives its authority not from Allah, but from the consent of the governed?

Nor is Islamic law a private matter. Sixty-one percent of Afghans said they believed that Sharia should apply to non-Muslims as well as to Muslims. That means women must be covered from head to toe and denied basic rights. That means no alcohol or pork. That means all manner of things that are at variance with how most Americans believe a society ought to be ordered. Eighty-five percent of Afghans endorse the punishment of stoning for adultery; what fun they’ll have once they get to southern California! Eighty-one percent favor the Qur’anic punishment (5:38) of amputation of the hand for theft; what will they think of the blue cities that are now turning a blind eye to thefts of small amounts? Seventy-nine percent of Afghans favored the death penalty for people who leave Islam; how are they likely to regard the freedom of conscience that is so highly prized in the West?

By bringing in large numbers of Afghan refugees, the U.S. is asking for societal strife and cultural upheaval in the near future. Obviously some of the Afghans will settle into the U.S. with no problem, but it is just as obvious that others will not. Any objections, however, to the taxpayer-funded gravy train on which Biden’s handlers want to ride the Afghan refugees into America will be drowned out by charges of “Islamophobia” and “racism.” Of course. Why else would anyone object to nearly 100,000 people, mostly with vastly different values, suddenly arriving in American cities and towns? Again: What could possibly go wrong? We’ll find out soon enough.

