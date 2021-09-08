https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brazil-is-popping-off/
Brazil 🇧🇷, To the screams of “I AUTHORIZE!
President Bolsonaro raised the tone as never before to minister Alexandre de Moraes:
“𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 (𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙡) 𝙞𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨…𝙤𝙧 𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧, 𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍!” pic.twitter.com/27qXQttiJl
Brazil goes Bonkers for Bolsonaro.
An estimated 250,000 people arrived in the Capitol of Brasilia on Tuesday to support the president.
VIVELA BRAZIL 🇧🇷! Sept 7th, Brazilian Independence Day and this will be the biggest protest for freedom ever in Brazil’s history. It ends when you make a stand ! #SoundOn pic.twitter.com/aY2ArRh99G
Mais imagens de Brasília. pic.twitter.com/ma8vjIsiqj
BRAZIL LOVES BOLSONARO, TRUE pic.twitter.com/S5LDBBV6M2
JUST IN – Brazil 🇧🇷, The manifestation in Brasilia in support of President Bolsonaro and Liberty has already passed an estimated 150,000 people (just in Brasilia in this morning), more than the demonstration that overthrew Former President Dilma Rousseff. pic.twitter.com/YkCbxI7Rls
BRAZIL 7th Sept ENORMOUS CROWDS Freedom Independence Protest pic.twitter.com/6nYrKZVn1e
Copacabana. pic.twitter.com/tYkW0sFime
Manifestação em Copacabana 7 de setembro – Parte 2 pic.twitter.com/PZGe6fx56K
