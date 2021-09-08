https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-man-released-by-kamala-supported-bail-fund-charged-with-murder/

A suspect recently released by the bail fund supported by Kamala Harris in 2020 was charged with murder this week, allegedly shooting another man during a road rage incident.

“George Howard, 48, allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver, according to Minneapolis police – weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges,” reports Fox News.

Howard was released by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group backed by Harris during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” posted Harris on Twitter.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

“We are aware of reports of the tragic and fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week allegedly involving George Howard, an individual the Minnesota Freedom Fund had previously provided with bail support,” the group wrote. “MFF believes that every individual who has been arrested by the law enforcement is innocent until proven guilty, and if a judge deems them eligible for bail, they should not have to wait in jail simply because they don’t have the same income or access to resources as others.”

“Under new leadership, MFF has implemented changes to its policies and procedures, and we will continue to assess them to ensure that we are being responsive to the safety and needs of our community,” the organization said in a follow-up tweet.

Read the full report here.

DON’S DEFENSE: Lemon Backs Harris’ Support for Arrested Rioters, Says Bail-Out ‘Entirely Legal’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.16.21 CNN anchor Don Lemon publicly backed then-Senator Kamala Harris’ support for arrested rioters last summer; saying her decision to promote a Minnesota ‘Bail-Out Fund’ was “entirely legal.” “Harris tweeted about a fund to help people post bail, which is entirely legal … Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. People were killed,” said Lemon. CNN’s @donlemon defends @VP Harris raising money for those arrested during the George Floyd riots: “Harris tweeted about a fund to help people post bail, which is entirely legal … Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. People were killed” pic.twitter.com/GAy42a7Dzh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2021 “This impeachment trial was Unconstitutional. This process is an affront to the rule of law. He’s the first person to be impeached without a witness,” said Graham over the weekend. “If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters. One of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” he added. “We’ve opened Pandora’s box.”@LindseyGrahamSC says he doesn’t “know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters.” pic.twitter.com/DkQRSWatdW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 14, 2021 Watch Lemon’s comments above. GRAHAM: Kamala Harris Could Be Impeached for ‘Bailing Out Rioters’ if GOP Regains Control in 2022 posted by Hannity Staff – 2.15.21 Senator Lindsey Graham ripped the Democrats’ latest botched attempt to convict Donald Trump through Impeachment over the weekend; saying Vice President Kamala Harris could face a similar trial if Republicans regain control of the House in 2022. “This impeachment trial was Unconstitutional. This process is an affront to the rule of law. He’s the first person to be impeached without a witness,” said Graham. “If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters. One of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” he added. “We’ve opened Pandora’s box.”@LindseyGrahamSC says he doesn’t “know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters.” pic.twitter.com/DkQRSWatdW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 14, 2021 Watch Graham’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

