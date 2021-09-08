https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6139a2e0bbafd42ff58b089d
North Korea held a massive parade to celebrate 73 years since the state’s foundation, with soldiers and civilians alike seen marching in an elaborate procession, which omitted Pyongyang’s typical disp…
Symptoms that persist, recur or begin a month or more after a COVID-19 infection can affect children and teens as well as adults…
While the Sept. 11 attacks united much of America in grief and anger, conspiracy theories about what happened that day uncovered a well of distrust. Twenty years on, those conspiracies have metastasiz…
A network of Francophone schools in Ontario has paused a project to burn or otherwise destroy over 4,700 books for misrepresentation of native people after the project’s adviser resigned amid claims s…