Do you remember when AOC said we had only 12 years left on the planet due to “climate change”?

Yeah… She’s an idiot.

We’re going to be fine – and we don’t need to destroy the US economy to save the planet.

The Arctic sea ice is the highest it’s been in nine years. It has increased more than 30% from last year.

And Antarctic sea ice is way above normal.

Via Tony Heller.

The Arctic Ocean gained a record amount of sea ice during the first week of September. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased almost 200,000 km. sq. This will not be reported by @CNN @BBCNews or the @nytimes https://t.co/jxEZ5RU80N pic.twitter.com/sAW9BwmvUF — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) September 8, 2021

Arctic sea ice melt this summer was the lowest in fifteen years and Antarctic sea ice extent is well above average. Yet the fraudsters at @NASA and @NOAA continue to claim this summer was the hottest on record.https://t.co/6jQ1RUlQBN pic.twitter.com/md6QPBo23l — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) September 8, 2021

Arctic sea ice extent is the highest in nine years and has increased more than 30% since last year. This will not be reported by @CNN @BBCNews or the @nytimes https://t.co/6jQ1RUlQBN pic.twitter.com/Mu3OZsmslD — Tony Heller (@Tony__Heller) September 8, 2021

