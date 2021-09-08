https://saraacarter.com/cbp-confiscates-over-900k-in-cocaine-and-meth-at-the-border-over-labor-day-weekend/

Customs and Border Protection officers seized $933,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges this weekend alone.

First, officers discovered 16 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 38.97 pounds hidden in a vehicle arriving from Mexico Friday. Then on Sunday, officers discovered 40 packages of methamphetamine weighing 45.19 pounds hidden in a tractor. The tractor was also arriving from Mexico.

Port Director of the Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas areas Carlos Rodriguez was grateful for the officers’ diligence.

“Drug smuggling organizations sometimes use the large volumes of traffic during holiday weekends as cover to try to sneak in narcotics,” Roriguez said in a statement Monday. “But our vigilant CBP officers intercepted these loads of cocaine and methamphetamine thanks to the great teamwork of our frontline CBP officers and their utilization of all available tools and resources.”

CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge recently stopped a combined $3M worth of meth and cocaine in two separate smuggling attempts. CBP officers seized 91lbs of cocaine on August 24. On August 25, CBP officers seized 168lbs of meth. Read: https://t.co/fhsgVxSvhb pic.twitter.com/4SBLDon9c5 — CBP (@CBP) September 5, 2021

A little over two weeks ago, CBP confiscated a combined $3 million worth of cocaine and meth at the same port. At the time, they captured two instances of people attempting to smuggle as much as 91 pounds of cocaine and 169 pounds of meth. Canine units helped sniff out the narcotics.

As a result, all vehicles and drugs were confiscated. All four cases are still under investigation.

