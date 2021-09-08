https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/cdc-changes-definition-vaccine-vindicates-alex-berenson/

If you think that our establishment medical community is honest, think again. They are not. The litany of lies and deception grows with each passing day. The latest victim of the new Orwellian world of redefining truth comes courtesy of the CDC. They have changed the definition of “vaccine” and “vaccination” because so many vaccinated people are still being infected with a variant of Covid. This is good news for Alex Berenson, who is suing Twitter for defamation.

Here is the tweet about the Covid vaccine that got Alex banned:

“It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine.

So look at what the CDC did? Here’s the definition the CDC used on 26 August 2021:

TRENDING: BREAKING – HUGE: Results of Canvassing in Arizona Released – ELECTION STEAL IS NOW CONFIRMED

Vaccine– “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

Vaccination– “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”

Got it? A vaccine is supposed to produce immunity to a specific disease.

The problem is that Covid 19 is not a disease. It causes a variety of diseases. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently admitted that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines are “waning.”

Rather than admit the Covid vaccine is not working as advertised, CDC took a page out of Orwell’s 1984 and opted for new spin language.

Here is the new definition:

Vaccine– “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

Note the subtle but important change. Instead of “PRODUCING IMMUNITY” the new definition moves the goal posts and states that their pseudo vaccine “STIMULATES THE BODY’S IMMUNE RESPONSE.”

The problem for people keen on protecting their health is that the Immune Response produced by the Covid vaccines appears to actually spark more Covid infection in some patients.

In light of Fauci’s demonstrable lying before Congress, it is time to stop trusting anything the CDC says.

Alex Berenson is taking a victory lap. He was banned from Twitter for claiming, CORRECTLY, that the Covid vaccine DID NOT PRODUCE IMMUNITY. Looks like the CDC now agrees with Alex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

