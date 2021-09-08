https://www.oann.com/china-says-it-will-maintain-communication-with-new-afghan-government/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-it-will-maintain-communication-with-new-afghan-government



FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

September 8, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China is ready to maintain communication with the new government and leader in Afghanistan.

Wang made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognize the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday.

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

