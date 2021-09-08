https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christine-lagarde-we-must-vaccinate-the-whole-world/
If we don’t vaccinate the whole world, it will come back to haunt us and hurt us in the form of new variants.
We have spent, in fiscal support, somewhere around $6 trillion. What is needed is 1% of that in order to vaccinate the whole world.#Time100Talks @ProfKlausSchwab @TIME pic.twitter.com/OmJDfn7tfy
— Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) September 5, 2021
Euro Central Bank Chief wants to ‘Vaccinate the whole world’
Christine Lagarde admits there will be rolling variants of Covid and that the entire world must play the game. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that she tagged Vaccine maniac Klaus Schwab in her tweet.