Posted by Kane on September 8, 2021 12:24 pm

Euro Central Bank Chief wants to ‘Vaccinate the whole world’

Christine Lagarde admits there will be rolling variants of Covid and that the entire world must play the game. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that she tagged Vaccine maniac Klaus Schwab in her tweet.

