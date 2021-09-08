https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/chuck-schumer-falsely-claims-americans-wanted-leave-afghanistan-got-video/

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York was caught openly lying about Americans getting out of Afghanistan this week.

He falsely claimed that all Americans who wanted to get out of the country have done so.

This is simply not true and Schumer knows it.

From Yahoo News:

TRENDING: “Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab

Chuck Schumer Claims All Americans Who ‘Wanted’ to Leave Afghanistan Got Out; Office Says He ‘Misspoke’ Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) claimed that all Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan had left the country in a Friday interview with an ABC News affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. Schumer, who was visiting the New York State Fair in Syracuse, was asked by NewsChannel 9 reporter Andrew Donovan how the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would affect Democrats in the 2022 midterms. “I can’t predict that,” Schumer responded. “There’ll be a job for congressional oversight, there always is, but at the moment actual I’m still focused on trying to get some of those brave Afghans out. The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out have come out, praise God.”

See below:

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer falsely claims all Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have come out pic.twitter.com/2GXCqDzD8C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

Schumer in TV interview: “The Americans [in Afghanistan], all of whom wanted to come out, have come out, praise God.” Schumer spokesperson: “He misspoke and regrets the confusion his comments have caused….” 1/2 https://t.co/IRUfhb8Kfq — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 7, 2021

Schumer’s office claims that he misspoke:

The Friday clip was surfaced today by conservative media/conservatives on social media. Schumer’s office said in a statement this afternoon: “He misspoke and he regrets the confusion his comments have caused.” Full comment below: pic.twitter.com/VCP3RUAlna — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 7, 2021

Schumer did not misspeak. He lied.

Democrats are desperate to move on from Afghanistan because they know how bad it looks for Biden.

And they’ll even lie to your face to do it.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

