White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s bristles after she calls on the young, unafraid Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, son of the popular Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy. The two have been known to butt heads multiple times since Psaki was given the difficult task of defending the indefensible in front of the entire nation.

Today, after it was discovered that 4 of the 5 prisoners released in exchange for traitor Bowe Bergdahl have top positions in Afghanistan’s Taliban-ruled government, the always respectful Peter Doocey asked the White House press secretary about the makeup of the new Afghan government.

“There are now more terrorists wanted by the FBI in the new Afghan government than there are women,” Doocy told her, asking, “Does the President think that is a foreign policy success?”

Psaki side-stepped the question, telling Doocy that their regime has to “engage” with the Taliban “to get Americans and others out of the country” that they don’t fully recognize them as a legitimate government.

Doocy called her out on her statement, asking what they’re “waiting for?” reminding her that their new interior minister is a terrorist wanted for a bombing that killed 6 people, including an American.

Psaki, whose boss left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, attempted to explain to Doocy that they need to play nice with the Taliban because of their botched rescue efforts that left hundreds of Americans behind.

DOOCY: “There are now more terrorists wanted by the FBI in the new Afghan government than there are women. Does the President think that is a foreign policy success?” pic.twitter.com/2i4QArTQqD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Joe Biden—a gift to Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama’s legacies.

