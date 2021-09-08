https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/citation-needed-aoc-says-the-green-new-deal-has-popular-support-even-from-republicans-and-independents/
As many DC Dems continue to push for a multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill or whatever they’re calling it on any given day, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still trying to sell everybody on the Green New Deal. According to AOC, the GND has solid bipartisan support:
Rep. @AOC: “The Green New Deal has popular support, even among Republicans and Independents.” pic.twitter.com/G2JDv3XGpm
— The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021
Is that so?
[[Citation Needed]]
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) September 8, 2021
Big time.
Rick Wilson is the republican who she can count on for his support. https://t.co/7awqmDUHyd
— Herodotus (@btmlineman) September 8, 2021
Really? Show all 3 of them to us. https://t.co/IHQeV6xGw4
— Brian (@Tater2Stock) September 8, 2021
She might be counting Bernie among the “independents,” so there’s one.