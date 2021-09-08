https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/citation-needed-aoc-says-the-green-new-deal-has-popular-support-even-from-republicans-and-independents/

As many DC Dems continue to push for a multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill or whatever they’re calling it on any given day, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still trying to sell everybody on the Green New Deal. According to AOC, the GND has solid bipartisan support:

Is that so?

Big time.

She might be counting Bernie among the “independents,” so there’s one.

