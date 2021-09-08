There is a accompanying video that goes with the original – one that makes it look like it was designed to allay any fears its counterpart may have aroused. This is a behind-the-scenes video, in which the engineers explain the project. The focus shifts from adept robots to the reassuring people who built them. There are also blunders. We see a robot fall on the last step of a raised bend; another face-plant because it overbalances and does not slide on anything. There is a shot of one robot performing the last backward jump as the other lands on its head, limbs on hips, then rolls over into a fetal position. We see robots having their equipment repaired. An engineer reconnects the wires. A robot hangs in the air as it leaks liquid. Another is lying on his stomach, his arms around his head, while a technician tends to his outstretched leg. As one is resuscitated after surgery, it stretches its limbs as if waking up from a restful sleep.

It’s heartwarming to see the fallibility of robots – they still need us! – but remarkably, that only makes them more human. Watching the original parkour video again, I notice a third robot in the background, inert, lying in a sort of yoga pose. Does it take a break? Has it been relegated to the background due to poor performance? Has he been shunned by his fellow robots?

Of course, these robots were not trained in such a social context; their artificial intelligence only serves them to stay upright when they move from one point to another. Nonetheless, it’s impossible to avoid the idea that they might one day or another go rogue. We don’t know what profession they might go to or how far they might climb the career ladder. It is conceivable that a robot similar to Atlas could one day use weapons or receive strength, stamina and aim beyond that of any human. This is not an unusual cause for concern: Elon Musk, who claims Tesla is working on his own humanoid robot, said it should be designed in such a way that most humans can “run away from it and most likely get away from it.” to master. “

A previous video from Boston Dynamics, posted late last year, shows some of the company’s plans dancing to “Do You Love Me” by Contours. Adorable clips are more than just a way to combine fun with mobility skill testing and more than a marketing gimmick. This entertainment acclimates us to robots, distracting us from what they might one day do. Watching it invokes our human emotions. And that may one day allow these robots, which do not have the same problem, to improve under our noses.