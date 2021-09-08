https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6139f740bbafd42ff58b0ce8
It has been revealed that, at the height of the “Stop Asian Hate” trend in the United States, fake social media accounts created and run by the Chinese……
The Chinese government announced on Wednesday that it will provide $31 million in various aid supplies to the war-torn nation of Afghanistan, in a move that may……
On Wednesday, the Biden Administration made several unverified claims about the future of “green energy,” including the suggestion that half of all energy in……
French interior minister Gérald Darmanin has responded bluntly to British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s plan to send migrant boats crossing the English Channel back to France….
President Biden is expected to deliver remarks announcing a new six-step strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 and boost vaccinations. Nancy Cordes has the latest from the White House….