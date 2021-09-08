https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/dayyyyummm-biden-demanded-kellyanne-conways-resignation-from-military-advisory-board-but-she-has-a-better-idea/

After the disastrously mismanaged Afghanistan withdrawal, President Biden has finally demanded some resignations, but these requests don’t have anything to do with this administration’s Kabul mess:

The White House reached out to 11 officials who were appointed by former President Donald Trump, including former White House officials Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer, asking for their resignations. WH press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the move.https://t.co/6Mcbu0Goo5 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 8, 2021

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is currently member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy, received from Biden’s office one of those resignation demands.

Conway had a different suggestion:

President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Oh, it’s on!

That’s what’s know as a bitch slap right😂😂😂 — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) September 8, 2021

And one final request from Conway regarding the Resistance Twitter in her replies:

Since I’m not the Conway on Twitter regularly, I’d forgotten how left-wing it is and how nutty some people are. LOLOL. I’m WORRIED for you. Get some fresh air, folks. Wear pants that button and zipper again. Get a hobby that doesn’t involve a keyboard. Make a friend. https://t.co/k1mR2JVLON — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

