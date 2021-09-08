Democrats, Like Any Good Fascists, Love Their Political Party More Than They Love the Country of Their Birth

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/09/what_i_learned_about_democrats_from_the_inside.html

What I Learned about Democrats from the Inside – American Thinker

September 8, 2021

It is more than difficult to grasp that Americans of the Democrat ilk remain unable to see through the illegitimacy of the Biden regime, especially in view of the Afghanistan catastrophe. It seems that Dems are myopic to political reality as they remain victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome and willfully ignorant of the fact that the country is experiencing an escalation of multiple crises occurring simultaneously. And that these crises, deliberate and intentional, are focused on destroying American sovereignty as well as our guaranteed freedoms and privileges set in place since George Washington presided over the Constitutional Convention in 1787. ‘);

} We now know that the Dem reality is sufficiently skewed as to represent a startlingly different truth of how the world operates and that today’s Dems are no longer the same party many of us signed up for years ago. Since the 2016 election, they have revealed themselves to be more akin to liberal fascists, offering a kind of benign tyranny with rough edges as they espouse a view that all areas of life must be subject to the State’s dictates, with its purpose to assure a uniformity of national intent to align with their version of a perfect world order. I can attest to the fact that many Dems do not follow politics closely enough to grasp what has happened to the anti–Vietnam War party or the party that once cherished civil liberties. They are the Facebook wing of the Democrat party who are addicted to social media on a daily basis. By rote, without any intellectualizing, they remain devoted to what was once a proud Democrat party tradition. Those days are over as the party has succumbed to its darker impulses of totalitarian control over every aspect of social and political order. Many moons ago, as I joined the legislative staff at Friends of the Earth in Washington, D.C., its founder, David Brower, took me aside for a teaching moment about what to expect in Congress. Brower, who was an internationally respected environmental leader, was the subject of John McPhee’s Encounters with the Arch Druid and had been executive director at the Sierra Club before founding FOE. In a nutshell, Brower suggested that I would always know where the Republicans stood on any issue. They would let me know upfront where their line was, and when and where they might consider crossing it, and I would never be in doubt about what the Republican position was — and I could take that to the bank. ‘);

} On the other hand, Brower asserted that the Democrats would tell me what I wanted to hear. They would proceed to do exactly as they wanted, whether or not it fit with our environmental agenda, with no apology or forewarning, with no opportunity to influence the outcome. No, I thought — that can’t be right. The Dems were the white hats; it was the Rs who could not be trusted. But Brower, who was then regarded as a Democratic icon, was firm and certain. He was speaking from sometimes bitter experience in dealing with partisan politics. The full truth of Brower’s warning stayed with me over the years and, more recently, has been borne out in spades. During my years in D.C., my issue was nuclear energy, which was then a hot-button issue with an active anti-nuke presence throughout the country. In those days, there were still enough Dems who could be counted on to be critical of the then-powerful commercial nuclear industry and to oppose the experimental Clinch River Breeder Reactor (CRBR). The CRBR, which would be fueled by and create its own weapons-grade plutonium, was proposed to be the next generation of electricity after the current light water reactors. It was a time when we could still count on a Democrat governor — in this case, Gov. Scott Matheson of Utah — to resist the Department of Energy’s misguided plan to build a high-level nuclear waste repository on the border of Canyonlands National Park. In a dramatic scenario that rivaled a Hollywood-inspired script, the morning that a temporary restraining order was placed on DOE preventing its contractors from setting up to conduct an “experimental” drilling program, Matheson immediately sent out the State Police to pull the trucks over and send them home, thus removing the Canyonlands location at Six Shooter Peaks from further DOE consideration.



By the time of the 2000 election, I had left D.C. and had seen enough to question the Democratic choice of Al Gore as its candidate against G.W. Bush. I knew Gore from his days in the House, but not well, as I found him aloof and not friendly, although, allegedly, we were on the same side. I soon discovered that that was not true. As fate would have it, the CRBR was to be located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which was in Gore’s House district. So Mr. Environment proved to be no hardcore environmentalist at all; he supported CRBR every step along the way until it was defunded by a bipartisan coalition with the National Taxpayers Union in 1985.

I was living in Colorado by then, which was still a red-purple state with an easy decision to vote for neither Bush nor Gore. Ralph Nader was on the ballot as a Green candidate, and I had known Ralph in D.C. to be a credible man of integrity. I still believe he would have been an excellent non-partisan president. So what difference did the outcome of that election really make as the Dems supported Bush’s attack on Iraq and its alleged weapons of mass destruction, his attack on Afghanistan, the alleged War on Terror, and the PATRIOT Act?

In 2008, there was an opportunity to support Obama’s “change you can believe in,” which never convinced me and proved to be another empty promise. Obama dropped more bombs, invaded more countries, began wars in four countries living in peace in 2008, appointed HRC as secretary of state, and prosecuted more Americans under the Espionage Act than any other president.

By the time 2016 rolled around, it was a foregone conclusion that I would not be voting for Hillary, and, to my amazement, I almost immediately lost every Democrat friend I had. There was no discussion or communication allowed; they are unable to critically or analytically think for themselves, preferring to echo meaningless headlines — I was either in or out.

When HRC crossed the line declaring a “basket of deplorables” who held “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic” views, which she determined to be “irredeemable,” Trump’s promise of no new foreign wars won me over. By the time of Russiagate, I was lost to the Dems forever.

The rest, as they say, is history. Today, as our country experiences the disintegration of one emergency into a full-fledged crisis of epic proportions, the Democrats, as partners in running the government, have no policy ideas to contribute or sense of doing what is right for the country. The Dems have abandoned America in favor of an illusory doomed fantasy of a socialist/communist world with no understanding of its true future implications of less freedom, less happiness, more censorship, increased inflation with a lower standard of living, and more State control with a “free” economy where nothing is “free.”

It frightens the hell out of me to acknowledge that the Democrats, like any good fascists, love their political party more than they love the country of their birth.

Renee Parsons served on the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and as president of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, staff in the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, an environmental lobbyist for Friends of the Earth, and a staff member of the U.S. House of Representatives in D.C. She can be found at reneedove3@yahoo.com.

Image via Max Pixel.

