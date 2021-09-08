https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-warn-if-more-states-pass-election-integrity-laws-there-will-be-a-devastating-decline-in-cheating/

Democrats Warn If More States Pass Election Integrity Laws There Will Be A Devastating Decline In Cheating

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats in Congress have condemned the recent election integrity law passed in Texas. In addition to the laws being extremely racist, misogynistic, and homophobic, Democrat politicians are saying that such laws will lead to a devastating decline in cheating.

“Cheating is the lifeblood of LGBTQ+ culture, and ballot harvesting is the cornerstone of black American culture,” said AOC in a speech to her constituents in the World Economic Forum. “In addition—like, so many women will be negatively impacted by the male gaze of partisan poll-watchers. This literal fascism guys.”

Experts warn that if more states pass similar laws, it may empower far-far-right candidates to win elections, as cheating and fraud will decline sharply.

“This is a white supremacist country,” AOC continued, “so we know that free and fair elections without any fraud will lead to more white supremacists being elected. White supremacists like Larry Elder. Like, I literally can’t even.”

“Say—I should tweet that.” She then pulled out her phone and began tweeting.

Leftists have called for more relaxed voting with fewer protections against fraud, so that only good people will be elected, like in California and New York. Frustrated Democrats have promised to leave Texas to live in states where the voting laws aren’t evil and racist. Texas Governor Greg Abbot is currently looking at additional legislation to see if he can make more Democrats leave.