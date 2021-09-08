https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/571213-desantis-talk-of-2024-presidential-bid-is-nonsense

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday dismissed claims that he is eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, calling the speculation “nonsense.”

DeSantis made his remarks during a press conference to discuss a monoclonal antibody treatment unit in his state, according to a local NBC News station.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job. You know, we work hard,” DeSantis told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hear all of this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense,” he added. “So you know, I don’t know what to say to those rumors.”

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job,” @GovRonDeSantis said Tuesday, brushing off a potential run for president in 2024. https://t.co/HzOdnVunpw pic.twitter.com/7JvIQAwliT — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) September 7, 2021

In April, former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia USDA to provide 0M in COVID-19 relief for farm and food workers MORE lauded the governor as a possible running mate should Trump make another presidential bid in 2024.

“Well, he’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron. And after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocket ship,” Trump said at the time, alluding to DeSantis’s 2018 race. “He’s done a great job as governor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people like that — I’m just saying what I read and what you read, they love that ticket,” Trump added. “But certainly, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

Last month, a Quinnipiac University poll found that most Florida voters would not want to see DeSantis as a 2024 presidential candidate.

Fifty-nine percent of voters surveyed in the state said they were against DeSantis entering the next presidential contest, including 61 percent of independents. Opposition was highest among Democrats, with 96 percent saying DeSantis should not seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

